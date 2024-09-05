PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after buying an additional 2,208,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,474. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

