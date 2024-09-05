ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Buys $42,890.64 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $42,890.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,411,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,105,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 786,193 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,102,392.57.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 31,784 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $212,634.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49.

Shares of ACDC stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 698,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $986.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACDC. Bank of America decreased their price target on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

