Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on September 30th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Prologis has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 125.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

PLD opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

