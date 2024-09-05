Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on September 30th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Prologis has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 125.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.
Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %
PLD opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
