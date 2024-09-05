PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $32.03. 98,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 867,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 110,670 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

