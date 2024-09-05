PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 3,031 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $21.70.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

