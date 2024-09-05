Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,758 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises about 2.5% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Bank of America cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

