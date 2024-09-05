Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $353.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.86 and a 200-day moving average of $346.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

