Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 105,865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $621.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

