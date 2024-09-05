Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in RTX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $121.11 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average is $103.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

