Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $198.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares in the company, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares in the company, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total value of $22,134,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,828,910 shares in the company, valued at $361,831,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,554 shares of company stock worth $280,851,465 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

