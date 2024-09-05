Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 74,172 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,172 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

