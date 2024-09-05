Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lifted by Zacks Research

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

TMUS opened at $198.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,554 shares of company stock valued at $280,851,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

