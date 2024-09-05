Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $230.25 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003761 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $230.25 million and $26.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.04226609 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00037782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,303,057 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

