QUASA Trading Up 2.2% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $165,041.53 and approximately $2,132.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,613.18 or 1.00071295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198585 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,132.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

