Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.65 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001452 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002087 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,911,671,769 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.