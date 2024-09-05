Radix Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $214.98 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $214.98 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,936,717,556 coins and its circulating supply is 9,612,835,815 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

