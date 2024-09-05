Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $437,420,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after buying an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
NYSE KMB opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $148.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
