Range Financial Group LLC Buys 4,982 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

