Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Powell Industries comprises 0.9% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 401.4% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

POWL opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.42. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $209.14.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $3,138,168. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

