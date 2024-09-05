Range Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,162,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,703,000 after acquiring an additional 142,645 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

