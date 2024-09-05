Range Financial Group LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE:BKE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 3,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,495. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $579,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,352. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

