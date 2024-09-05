Range Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 31,733.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.