Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 526 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $133,196,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 172,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,806,000 after acquiring an additional 124,039 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Barclays began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.55.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $259.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $261.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.