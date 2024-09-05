Range Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH remained flat at $60.09 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 153,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.