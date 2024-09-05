Range Financial Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $365.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $379.45. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.39.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

