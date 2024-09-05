Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $63.33. 618,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,931,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

