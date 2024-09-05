Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ RCON opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.02.
Recon Technology Company Profile
