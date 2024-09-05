Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.86

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 338677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

