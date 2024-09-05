Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $243,551,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,552 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,722,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 159,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

