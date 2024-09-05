Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,622,095 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

