Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $847.86 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008251 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,498.71 or 0.99961403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0012299 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $835.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

