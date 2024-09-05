Robert Hemming Sells 4,600 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.02, for a total value of C$897,070.84.
Robert Hemming also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Robert Hemming sold 6,106 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.09, for a total value of C$1,191,196.95.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
