Robert W. Baird Increases Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $10.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

COGT has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,986,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310,150 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.