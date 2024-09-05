Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.71% from the company’s previous close.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. 338,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,567. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 510,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $10,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

