Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,559 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,725,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,586 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $112.69 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $182.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.