Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,207 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

KWR opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

