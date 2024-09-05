Roubaix Capital LLC Buys 3,865 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. PDF Solutions comprises approximately 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PDF Solutions worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 98.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 586.20 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.