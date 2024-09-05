Roubaix Capital LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,271 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Arteris by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $288.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.12. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $25,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $33,180.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,887.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $25,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,474 shares of company stock worth $562,328 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Arteris Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

