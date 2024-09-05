Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $3.28 Million in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. JFrog accounts for approximately 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after purchasing an additional 523,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after acquiring an additional 561,897 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in JFrog by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,592,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,812,995.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,812,995.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,175 shares of company stock valued at $9,649,307 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

