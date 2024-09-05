Roubaix Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the quarter. Orion comprises about 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Orion worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 304,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 77,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 234,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Orion Price Performance

Orion stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,960,747.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 20,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,604.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

