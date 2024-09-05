Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.45% from the company’s previous close.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of BASE traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 864,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,087 shares of company stock valued at $651,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

