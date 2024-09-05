Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.40 ($7.11).
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($749.43). Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
