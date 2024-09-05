Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at $548,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

