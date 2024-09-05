RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $80,594,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $119.72. 1,113,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,773. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

