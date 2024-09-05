Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $153,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,824,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,574,342.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $161,425.00.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.
- On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $158,400.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00.
Rumble Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RUM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 459,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
