Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $3.59 on Major Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00006349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $17,844.26 and $22,617.41 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 3.64587441 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $32,824.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars.

