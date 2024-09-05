Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 120.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $69.03.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $2,264,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,347.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

