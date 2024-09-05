Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 71497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

