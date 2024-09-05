Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $334.0 million-$336.0 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.180 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.83.

IOT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. 4,305,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

