Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. 4,365,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,097. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

